Inmate escapes Muskogee County Jail, possibly armed and dangerous

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 03, 2024
MUSKOGEE COUNTY — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who escaped the county jail after using another inmate's identifiers.

Deputies said Jason Wayne Stevens, 41, escaped the jail on Jan. 3 from the jail at 122 S. 3rd Street.

Stevens was being held on felony warrants, including the possession of a firearm by a felon.

MCSO said do not approach Stevens. If you see him, call them at 918-687-0202.

Stevens is considered possibly armed and dangerous.

