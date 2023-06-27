Injuries reported in Cherokee County plane crash

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A plane crash on the outskirts of Tahlequah led to injuries Tuesday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Tahlequah police, fire and EMS.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol will take over the investigation as the crash was just outside of the city.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said a person on the plane was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. 2 News will provide updates here as we learn them.
