Injuries reported in Cherokee County plane crash

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:32:09-04

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A plane crash on the outskirts of Tahlequah led to injuries Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Tahlequah police, fire and EMS.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol will take over the investigation as the crash was just outside of the city.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said a person on the plane was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. 2 News will provide updates here as we learn them.

