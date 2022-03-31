Inhofe, Lankford won't vote Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Both U.S. senators from Oklahoma met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, but ultimately decided she wouldn't have their vote.

Jackson's confirmation hearings ended last week followed by a slow burn of Republican senators announcing they wouldn't vote to confirm her to the high court.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) met with Jackson but released statements saying they wouldn't vote for her.

Statement from Inhofe:

“While I enjoyed meeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and think she is a fine and decent person, I have sincere reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land. I went into this meeting with an open mind, but after our meeting, and in consideration of her record and insufficient responses to serious questions posed to her by my fellow senators, I believe she would serve as a rubber-stamp for liberal activists’ agenda, which is inconsistent with our laws and the interests of the people of Oklahoma and across the nation. President Biden made clear that he would nominate someone who would vigorously defend the far-left’s radical, unconstitutional agenda and he has fulfilled that commitment. While I have respect for Judge Jackson as a person, I cannot and will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

Statement from Lankford:

“I’ve been clear about my position on Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy since I opposed her nomination to the DC Circuit Court last year. A Supreme Court nomination is a life-time appointment. We should make sure any Justice is committed to limited government, the original interpretation of the Constitution, and a clear dedication to impartial justice. After meeting with Judge Jackson, I cannot state that I see that commitment. I have major concerns about past judicial activism, even cases where Judge Jackson has ignored the clear and explicit law written by Congress. I will oppose her confirmation next week.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes on April 4 to advance the confirmation to the full floor. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he hopes the full floor vote can happen before Congress's Easter recess which begins April 8.

