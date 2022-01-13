Industrial company now calling Claremore home begins with hiring event

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Texas based company is now calling Claremore their Oklahoma headquarters. But before work can begin, they need qualified employees.

Lufkin Industries is an oilfield equipment production company. Naming Claremore as their Oklahoma headquarters earlier in the month, they held a hiring event Thursday to meet the community and find qualified employees.

The city of Claremore has a rich history in oil and gas and Lufkin Industries hopes to continue that tradition. The company also hopes to show prospective employees that Claremore can compete with bigger cities on the industrial front.

Lufkin is looking to hire from entry level to top technical positions. Meggie Froman-Knight, Executive Director of Claremore Industrial and Economic Development said Thursday's event went very well. She said representatives from Lufkin were at the Claremore campus of Northeast Technology Center conducting interviews and making offers.

“We all know it’s a very different hiring time than it was even 12 months ago or 24 months ago. And so we’re very excited to welcome them here and we wanna make sure their business can succeed and of course right now that’s all about the workforce and making sure they have quality candidates. We had a line out the door this morning which was a good problem to have and seeing a lot of interest in the job market we have so that’s always exciting to see,” said Froman-Knight.

Thursday's event is from 10am to 7pm but if you weren't able to make it, there is another chance. Friday, representatives with Lufkin will be holding another event at their headquarters in Claremore from 10am to 7pm. For more information, you can visit their website here, Lufkin Industries .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --