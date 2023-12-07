Inaugural Cowboy Christmas Parade in Bristow to be lead by longhorns

BRISTOW, Okla. — Barricades are up along Main Street and store fronts are decorated for Bristow’s first Cowboy Christmas parade. Hundreds are expected to line Main Street Thursday evening.

Between this and putting up the largest Christmas tree on Route 66, Bristow has been going all out this Christmas season.

It’s actually a regional effort by the newly-formed Midpoint Corridor Association, says parade co-organizer, Kristin Weaver.

“We’ve got 11 towns and cities from Sapulpa to Edmond that have a planned even and we are working together to promote tourism in our areas,” said Weaver.

Business owners like Susan Well as Kemp’s Drug Store are thrilled people from all over have been coming to see their town.

“Thursday night of Thanksgiving we had people out the door and around the building,” said Wells. “There is just all sorts of exciting things going on.”

Leading the parade and the highlight of the night will be the Slash-O Longhorns from Woodward, Oklahoma.

“These guys go to parades all over the country,” said Weaver. “They’re big and beautiful and so happy to have them in Bristow.”

The longhorns spent the day resting up on Weaver’s cattle ranch and she invited 2News to visit.

The steer will be led by trained cowboys and, as parade regulars, the gentle giants are used to being around other people.

To see them strutting down Main Street in Bristow will be well worth watching.

The parade begins at 6:30pm. Food and shopping vendors will be open from 5-8 p.m.

