In-depth: The rise in fentanyl in our area

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies, government officials, and non-profits working to prevent drug addiction say drug overdoses tied to the deadly drug are on the rise.

Layla Freeman is the founder and CEO of Light of Hope.

Light of Hope is a non-profit that helps people and families who are struggling with substance abuse.

The organization focuses on recovery and prevention.

Freeman founded Light of Hope after losing her daughter to an overdose.

“I just knew we needed to do something more in the community to try and help families,” says Freeman. “Especially because I had been that family member.”

In communities across the country, a particular drug is rampant, fentanyl.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the rise in fentanyl overdoses is also impacting law enforcement agencies.

He says his deputies are having to administer Narcan more than ever before.

The sheriff and Freeman say the deadly drug is being mixed into other drugs without people’s knowledge - contributing to the rise in fentanyl cases and overdoses.

“if you’re going to use a street drug, your chances of dying are many more times than they ever were,” says the Sheriff.

Freeman also says the rise is even happening in the youth.

“I don’t care how good we are as parents… They can bypass those parental controls we think we have on there,” says Freeman. “And our children can get access to these things anywhere at any time.”

They both say education is the key factor in fighting the fentanyl crisis.

If you would like to donate you can on their website, Our Story | lightofhope (lightofhopeinc.org)

