IN DEPTH: City Council election irregularity

TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsans have asked 2 News Oklahoma if it was legal for then candidate Grant Miller to record that video inside the precinct. The issue is "electioneering."

Oklahoma law describes electioneering as "advocating for or against a candidate or issue on the ballot." It is a crime to campaign within 300 feet of a ballot box or stand around within 50 feet of ballot boxes. It is also a considered electioneering if a voter wears any campaign clothing, sticker, mask or hat.

The District 5 Councilor told 2 news he was very careful of the law and was inside the precinct long enough to ask a few questions.

"So going in to uncover potential fraudulent activity all is well outside of electioneering," Councilor Grant Miller stated. "Even so, I didn't remain within 50 feet of a polling place. I went in, I verified whether or not fraud was occurring, and then I left. I think what people are having a hard time understanding is that the purpose and intent of the law is to prevent electioneering and not to prevent people from uncovering fraud."

Miller went on to say he tried calling the election board to report his concerns but could never get through to anyone.

"The problem in this particular morning was that people were calling, including myself, and the line was just hanging up or similar to a professional loop of automated options," Miller explained.

After going through all of this, Councilor Miller advises others, on the rare chance they see an irregularity during an election, call the state election board or law enforcement immediately.

