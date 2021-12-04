Immigrant family brings culture to Broken Arrow through grocery store

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Hispanic grocery store opened Friday in Broken Arrow.

Supermercado Morelos has locations in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City but this opening marks another step forward for this family-owned business. The store has nine locations, including this newest location near 81st Street and Aspen.

The first Supermercado Morelos opened in 2003 in Oklahoma City. Four years later the first Tulsa location opened.

Mario Briseno is the Organizational Development Director for the store. He said opening a ninth store in Broken Arrow will allow for a broader reach.

“This is the first one where we are going to have the opportunity to go ahead and serve everyone. Not only the Hispanic or non-English speaking communities but also everyone else," said Briseno.

Coming to America, the family said they never imagined going this far and now here they are.

“It is a dream come true for both the family and personally for me too. It’s been a blessing, I moved my whole family here and they change our lives. Broken Arrow specifically blessed us, Tulsa too. But I mean this is a very beautiful place, a beautiful community too and a great country. I mean we have nothing but all blessings to give to all of you," said Briseno.

He said they chose Broken Arrow not only for the growing Hispanic population but to also meet the needs of everyone who lives there.

“We wanted to be able to serve everyone else and not to keep ourselves shut from the rest of the community. And so far, all the people that come through that door, they have been amazing, kind, beautiful, welcoming. And the most we can do is keep blessing them with the same spirit and offer the best we have," said Briseno.

The grand opening is Saturday, December 4th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --