Ilana Velasquez from Sisserou's restaurant in downtown Tulsa shares a recipe from Dominica

TULSA, Okla. - Ilana Velasquez from Sisserou's, a Caribbean restaurant in downtown Tulsa, shares a recipe for 2 Works for You "Sunday Brunch".

She makes crab back, which is a recipe she used to eat in her island of Dominica.

It consists of lump crab meat with exotic herbs, tomatoes, onions and scallions stuffed into a crab shell and topped with buttery breadcrumbs.

