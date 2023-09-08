Watch Now
Ike's Chili House celebrates 115 years of tradition

Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:34:49-04

TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili House is celebrating it's 115th anniversary as a Tulsa staple on September 9th.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and doesn't stop until 3 p.m. featuring a car cruise, food specials, live music and a coney eating contest, with the winner getting a trophy, $100 dollars, a t-shirt and chefs hat..

They also have a raffle and all proceeds will benefit The Sons of American Legion Post #1.

Ike's is located at 1503 E 11th street, right off of Route 66.

