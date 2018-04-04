If Amazon bills passes, funding will go toward public education

OKLAHOMA CITY -- State representatives are actively debating a bill that could add about $20 million to fund public education.

Representatives have voted to adopt an amendment to House Bill 1019, which would send revenue to fund public education if the debate lawmakers are having leads to the bill passing.

The House majority leader is fielding questions about the bill as a whole.

HB 1019 is a sales tax on third party Amazon vendors.

If it’s passed, it’ll bring $19.6 million to education this year, and $20.5 million in following years, which Rep. Scott Inman says can make up for the funding hole in the bill Gov. Fallin signed last week to fund education.

However, the majority leader has made his stance clear: there is no hole.

“It comes down to two things, either one, a total misunderstanding of how the state budget works, or pandemonium and drama that plays into politics that drives real into educators and making them distrust their legislators,” said Kevin Wallace, Chairman of Appropriations and Budget in the Oklahoma House.

The teachers in the gallery have been intently listening to the debate back and forth. They were obviously pleased when the amendment was adopted almost an hour ago.

Now as representatives go back and forth, we wait to see how far the bill travels this evening.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: