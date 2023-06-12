Ida Red celebrated Strawberry Shortcake Day with original cartoon designer

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday, Tulsa's Ida Red General Store on Brookside celebrated Strawberry Shortcake Day with non-other than the cartoon character's original designer.

Tulsa resident Muriel Fahrion designed the famous character as well as the beloved Care Bears and The Get Along Gang. Her original design was intended to be used as a greeting card line in 1977 but the sweet strawberry character ended up becoming the famous character known today.



Previous story>>> Strawberry Shortcake creator calls Tulsa home

Ida Red celebrates the day with Fahrion after a years-long friendship bloomed from a hidden note. According to Team Ida Red, the designer hand-sketched a drawing of Strawberry Shortcake with her signature leaving it on a Strawberry Shortcake box they had in store. Ida Red's owner and a Shortcake fan found the special note. Shortly after a strawberry friendship blossomed.

"It's really fun to spark that childhood memory with people. And so, you know, to see them bring in whatever it was from the 80's and there's lots of new Strawberry Shortcake things, too," said Angelene Wright the owner of Ida Red.

The event brought nostalgia and joy to those who attended. Many getting the opportunity to meet and get things signed by Fahrion.

