Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-244 back open after semi-truck carrying frozen meat tips over

Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 10:23:01-04

CATOOSA, Okla. — I-244 near 193rd in Catoosa was closed for nearly seven hours Friday morning after a semi-truck carrying frozen meat tipped over.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2 a.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver of the semi had to be extracted from the vehicle but was awake and alert while being taken to the hospital.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The road reopened around 9 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7