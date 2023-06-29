Hundreds of families receive free groceries from Tulsa Dream Center

TULSA, Okla. — 1,000 Tulsa families now have a bit more food in their fridges after power outages caused them to throw out hundreds of dollars in meals. Dozens of volunteers helped fill a big need in our community at the Tulsa Dream Center Thursday morning.

“Coming to get some of this good food that they’re giving out trying to replace some things,” said Elderotto Blizzard.

Elderotto Blizzard was with his wife picking up food Thursday morning at the Tulsa Dream Center. The power outages after damaging storms caused him to lose the food that was in his refrigerator. He says this giveaway is making a big difference.

“We gotta pay so much for food now, you know what I mean, and just to be able to get something like this is good help,” said Blizzard.

Flora Burris says she lost hundreds of dollars worth of groceries because of the outages.

“We have deep freezers with vegetables,” said Flora Burris.

“We know so many people did and had to throw away items out of their refrigerators,” said Tim Newton. “We just want to make sure we can try to at least give them some of those items back.”

Tim Newton, Executive Director of the Tulsa Dream Center, says the Cherokee Nation helped make this giveaway possible. They partnered to provide the money to make this happen.

“It’s what it’s all about, people coming together to reach our community,” said Newton.

Newton says while they do grocery giveaways several times a week, the 1,000 families served today is exponentially more than they typically see.

“It means that we won’t be hungry tonight,” said Blizzard.

Tulsa Dream Center has a grocery giveaway and chapel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am. They serve hot meals from 11am-noon every Tuesday and Thursday.

