Hundreds gathered for Muskogee's MLK parade and events

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee also held numerous Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations Monday.

At noon hundreds of people gathered outside of the community center where the city hosted a parade and an after party featuring live music and food trucks.

Earlier Monday, the city held a free pancake breakfast and community worship service.

To keep people safe, city leaders encouraged mask wearing and social distancing. They also had an on-site COVID vaccination clinic at the community center.

Mayor Marlon Coleman, the first elected black mayor of Muskogee, says he is humbled by the event’s turnout and says it's a testament to the community and what doctor king stood for.

“It’s a time to pause and reflect on how Dr. King’s dream is a reality here in Muskogee,” mayor Coleman said. “Muskogee has always chosen hope for people above racial disparity and I think it’s a wonderful testimony of who we are as a people.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --