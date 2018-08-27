How bond measures are used to upgrade technology and keep students safe at Green Country Schools

JENKS, Okla. -- Jenks Public Schools will spend the fall working with a bond issue task force.

This group is made up of staff across the district. They'll spend the next few months evaluating district needs, ranging from safety to technology and construction.

Jenks builds safety dollars into every school bond measure. In February, that funding went towards secure entrances on every campus. Construction wrapped up before school started this fall.

"It's a safety precaution that's worth the cost if it's one child or one staff member that is saved injury," Jenks East Intermediate Principal Linda Reid said.

Bond and grant funding have allowed for 62 surveillance cameras at Charles Page High School. That includes every entrance as well as most hallways.

"We never want to think that something like that could happen here but I don't think there's probably an educator anywhere who doesn't think about the possibility of a school shooting or some kind of tragedy," Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout said.

Jenks expects another bond measure in February after evaluating this fall. If they don't see specific safety needs, the money will go into a general fund for when a need arises.

"I don't honestly know how we could take these steps in this financial culture with education without community support. I'm going to say we couldn't," Reid said.

Other districts will rely on past bond measures for the next few years. Union Public Schools passed one in February. Funds will be used this year for new technology to track students riding the bus.

