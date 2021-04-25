Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide detectives investigating shooting near 51st and Yale

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 12:41:54-04

TULSA, Okla — Sunday morning just after 5:30 a.m. Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 51st Street South and South Yale Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a black male who had been shot in the upper torso several times.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this as a murder, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7