Homicide detectives investigating shooting near 51st and Yale

TULSA, Okla — Sunday morning just after 5:30 a.m. Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 51st Street South and South Yale Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a black male who had been shot in the upper torso several times.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating this as a murder, we will update as more information becomes available.
