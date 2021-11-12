Man killed in shooting at Tulsa assisted living facility

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an assisted living facility on Friday afternoon.

Homicide detectives were called out to the Country Club Gardens apartment complex near West Edison Street and Country Club Drive after a shooting.

Police say an altercation between two people led one of them to grab a gun and shoot and kill the other.

The suspected shooter ran back to his apartment before eventually giving himself up to officers.

Police took him into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --