Homicide Detectives investigating overnight shooting

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue for reports of a shooting.

While officers were canvassing the area, the victim was found in a car near East 21st Street and South Boston Avenue.

Witnesses told police they were trying to take him to the hospital but didn't make it.

Homicide Detectives have been asked to assist the investigation.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

