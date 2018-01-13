Homeless man dies in fire

TULSA, Okla. - A homeless man is dead after a car catches fire in east Tulsa.

Firefighters say they responded to a lot near Memorial and Admiral early Saturday morning on the report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found two vehicles on fire.

Once the flames were out, they found a body inside one of the vehicles. Right now, they believe the victim is a homeless man. They also say a space heater used by the man is most likely the cause of the blaze.

Officials add the owner of the lot let the homeless man sleep in the vehicle because it's cold.

