Home intruder shot by homeowner in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - A homeowner in Bartlesville shot an intruder in a vacant home he owns Sunday night.

Bartlesville police were called out a shooting in the 200 block of Northwest Rogers Street shortly before 8 p.m.

The homeowner told police that he came to check on a vacant home he owns because it had been broken into several times recently.

Police said the homeowner found a man hiding inside the attic and during their confrontation, the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital then to a Tulsa-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

