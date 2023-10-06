Historic Tulsa church gets first face lift since 1959

TULSA, Okla. — The historic Vernon A.M.E Church in Greenwood is getting some major upgrades for the first time in over 60 years.

The church announced Thursday they plan to renovate the Faith Hall's interior to make it a more inviting space for visitors and churchgoers.

With the renovations comes improved handicap parking, repaving of parking and new car stops near the church.

Vernon A.M.E is the only remaining black-owned structure still standing from Historic Black Wall Street after the basement of the church, which served as a refuge during the Tulsa Race Massacre, survived.

