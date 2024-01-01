Hillcrest's BMC welcomes first baby of 2024, announces hospital expansion

OWASSO, Okla. — The Hillcrest Healthcare System's Bailey Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2024 around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. After the birth the hospital announced new plans for the labor and delivery unit.

The baby girl named Lillian Rose was born at seven pounds and was 19.5 inches long. according to the hospital. Her birth signaled a new beginning for the hospital as BCM Chief Executive Officer Scott Lasson ushered in plans for an expanded labor and delivery unit.

“The Bailey Medical Center team is thrilled to welcome Lillian Rose and celebrate this joyful occasion with her family,” said Lasson. “We are proud to serve the growing Owasso community and are excited to announce our continued investment in women’s health with the expansion of our labor and delivery unit.”

The expansion is expected to cost $1.5 million and reflects the growth of the Owasso community, according to the hospital. The plans include new labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum rooms, as well as updated surgical equipment and nurse call and infant security system.

The hospital said this is the largest capital investment project and is rising to the needs of the community. The hospital doubled its delivery volume last year, with doctors delivering 663 babies in 2023.

Construction on the expansion is expected to start in January and finish in late spring 2024.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

