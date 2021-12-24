Hillcrest Medical Center dresses up newborns for holiday season

TULSA, Okla — A yearly tradition continues for the NICU team at Hillcrest Medical Center where they created costumes and hand-made cards for the parents.

The theme for 2021 is, "Let It Snow", where the babies were all dressed as little snowmen.

On the cards are the photos of the baby as well as their footprints.

For some parents, this may be the first time they see their baby without medical equipment covering their faces.

Santa also visited the NICU this year, and it was a huge treat for all involved.

For a full gallery, click here.

