Hillcrest Hospital warns of summer burn incidents

TULSA, Okla. — Health officials are issuing a warning when it comes to making brush fires to get rid of the debris from the June 17 storm.

If you're still faced with getting rid of the remnants, health officials urge you to think twice before burning off tree limbs and trash.

Within the last week, those with Hillcrest Hospital said they have treated five patients for brush fire burns.

"A lot of the times, what we see most specifically with your brush fire burns, is the gasoline, what they use to start the fire,” Jessica Pilgrim, an RN with Hillcrest said. “Some people will throw gasoline on the fire, and it blows back on them, on the chest, the face, really anywhere. Nothing is checked off the list."

Campfire burns are also something to be aware of, especially if you have children. Those coals can burn very hot well into the morning.

“Those embers can stay hot for quite some time, and those kids will walk on them, and they'll fall in them or burn their hands or their feet,” Pilgrim said.

Health officials warn to not forget about burns from hot playground equipment. As triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the week, equipment can get very hot to the touch causing serious injury.

Parents are urged to do a “touch test" before letting their kids play and avoid metal slides. Also, experts said to always make sure your kids have proper clothing and shoes when in the sun.

“Sunburns can happen quickly and when you don't even feel like your skin is burning, so definitely [use] sunscreen,” Pilgrim said. “T-shirts or long sleeve shirts, protecting your ears with a hat."

Summer also means more time for kids at home to cook for themselves. It's important to teach them to be cautious when handling hot plates from the microwave and boiling water.

Hillcrest Hospital is home to the only burn center in the region and said it sees an increase in burn patients during the summer. Health officials urge the public to use caution and be smart to stay safe.

If you are faced with a severe burn, make sure to wrap it in a cool compress and contact a health provider immediately.

