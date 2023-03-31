Watch Now
High winds cause tree to fall on person at Gathering Place

Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 15:37:37-04

TULSA, Okla. — High winds caused a tree to fall on a person at the Gathering Place Friday.

A spokesperson with the Gathering Place said the tree fell in the Chapman Adventure Playground.

The person was taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said. No other injuries were reported.

As of 2:30 p.m., portions of the playground are closed for clean up.

This is a developing story.

