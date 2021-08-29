High school students explore college options at 2021 college kick off fair

TULSA, Okla — Sunday afternoon, several local high school students had a chance to visit with different college representatives at the 2021 College Kick Off Fair.

In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The college admission process alone can be a daunting experience for many students and the pandemic did not make it any easier.

The admission counselors that were at the College Kick Off Fair represented 50 colleges and universities from ten different states.

All gathered at the Exchange Center to kick off the college admission experience.

College representatives tell 2 News that the pandemic made it hard to connect with students early on.

Luckily for many high school students, this year the fair was able to take place allowing them to meet with admissions counselors face to face.

Many students were grateful for the opportunity to visit and gather information about multiple colleges in one place.

One high school senior, Mister Fearce, said, “whenever you’re searching for the right college that fits you, it’s important that you are able to go out and fully immerse yourself in the environment so that’s the only way that you can feel that type of interaction with that school, so having those virtual meetings kind of set it off a little bit, because you didn’t know or couldn’t certainly feel the experience around you, but I do feel like, it has been getting better with college fairs like this. Having those face to face moments are way better now.”

