Henryetta teacher saves student’s life

HENRYETTA, Okla. — A Henryetta school teacher’s quick actions saved the life of a kindergarten student.

“She stayed calm in the situation,” said Henryetta Elementary School Principal Roger Williams. “I think that’s the number one goal in anything you do in those types of situations is to keep yourself calm. She did a really good job with that.”

Tiffany Lee has taught kindergarten students in Henyretta for the last 2 years. She knows anything can happen in the classroom.

“I had a child walk up to me and he’s in panic mode,” said Lee.

She said, last month, a student walked up to her desk choking on a water bottle cap. She immediately jumped into action.

“I just acted with instinct,” said Lee. “I start trying to pump it out of him. I’m slapping his back. It’s the longest 20 seconds of my life.”

Thankfully that little boy is doing okay.

“I know it’s a stressful situation, but she came through like a hero so we’re real proud of her,” said Williams.

Principal Williams said the situation sparked action throughout Henryetta Elementary School. They purchased 5 Lifevac devices.

“It helps to have a resource to go run and grab and we have them all over the building now,” said Lee.

The device goes over your mouth and can help dislodge an object stuck in your throat.

“Super excited about them,” said Williams. “Hopefully we don’t have to use them, but we have them here if we do.”

They got training on the device at an assembly on Friday. They also honored Lee with an award for her heroic actions.

“I just felt like you did what any person would do,” said Lee.

Lee says even though the entire situation was over in 20 seconds it felt like a lifetime. The little boy’s parents are also grateful she helped saved their son.

