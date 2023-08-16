Henryetta principal writes to Tooth Fairy after student swallows tooth

HENRYETTA, Okla. — An Oklahoma principal helped out one of his students to make sure she didn't miss a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

Kaisley was eating lunch last week when she accidentally swallowed a loose tooth.

After Henryetta Elementary's Principal heard of how upset she was that the tooth fairy wouldn't come, he wrote her a letter for official verification that she lost her tooth.

And — the Tooth Fairy took his word for it! Kaisley was left $5 for her tooth.

Kaisley's dad says she was all smiles once she found out, of course, minus one tooth.

"We are so lucky to have a principal like Mr. Williams that shows so much compassion for these kids," he said.

