Henryetta principal writes to Tooth Fairy after student swallows tooth

HENRYETTA, Okla. — An Oklahoma principal helped out one of his students to make sure she didn't miss a visit from the Tooth Fairy.
Kaisley was eating lunch last week when she accidentally swallowed a loose tooth.
After Henryetta Elementary's Principal heard of how upset she was that the tooth fairy wouldn't come, he wrote her a letter for official verification that she lost her tooth.
And — the Tooth Fairy took his word for it! Kaisley was left $5 for her tooth.
Kaisley's dad says she was all smiles once she found out, of course, minus one tooth.
"We are so lucky to have a principal like Mr. Williams that shows so much compassion for these kids," he said.
