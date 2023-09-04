Henryetta holds annual Labor Day Celebration

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Festival organizers say Henryetta boasts one of the richest Labor Day traditions in the state.

Many locals see the annual celebration as a long-standing tradition honoring the town's factory economy.

"It means a lot to us. Ever since a little kid, we've been coming to the parades and everything here" said Kerry Been.

The four-day festival packs activities for the whole family, passing the custom from older to younger generations.

The itinerary featured a parade, car and bike show, frog hopping competition, turtle race, and fish scramble.

Included in Monday's events was a corn hole fundraiser at the Henryetta High School gymnasium. Been coordinated the tournament and says the game has gained popularity in the community.

"We've got 80 or so teams playing today," said Been. "We have some pros that have been on ESPN, some really good players."

The weekend will wrap with an awards ceremony for the parade's floats, homemade ice cream competition, and fireworks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

