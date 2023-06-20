Heat advisory issued for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — As people across Green Country struggle without air conditioning and the heat rising it is dangerous.

What makes this heat advisory different is because of the lack of AC.

Steve Piltz, Meteorologist In-Charge at NWS Tulsa, said "Well we knew a lot of folks would not have ready access to air conditioning the next couple of days given the storm that went through over the weekend so, we wanted to make sure we had a lot of heat safety rules out there on the forefront of people's minds."

With the heat rising make sure you are taking precautions by staying hydrated, taking breaks if working outside, and checking on family and friends who are working outside.

