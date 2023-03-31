'He loves to smile': Sam the dog still looking for home after 870 days at Bixby shelter

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Animal Rescue Network calls him "Mr. Handsome."

He's a 4-year-old black lab mix and he smiles, gives kisses and even high fives.

He also hasn't received a single application for adoption in over two years — the longest a dog has been in the shelter by over 400 days.

Workers with the rescue said that it could be due, in part, to the fact that Sam is a black dog, as black dogs are often overlooked at shelters.

Sam is potty and crate trained, neutered and up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.

Amanda with the Bixby Animal Rescue Network said the staff is quite attached to Sam after almost two and a half years and they want to make sure he goes to the best home possible.

She said he loves squeaky toys like nobody's business and is the sweetest boy. He does well on a leash but isn't the biggest fan of little dogs.

To set up a meet and greet with Sam, call the Bixby Animal Rescue Network at 918-409-2083. If Sam is for you, Amanda says Sam can go home the same day an application is submitted.

If Sam isn't the right fit for your home, the Bixby Animal Rescue is bursting at the seams and stopped transports until more dogs are adopted or fostered.

