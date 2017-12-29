Hartshorne police investigate after two people shot in possible murder-suicide attempt

HARTSHORNE, Okla. -- Hartshorne police are investigating after two people were shot in what police called a possible attempted murder-suicide.

At 1 a.m. on Friday, police were sent to the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue. Police said they found two people, who were identified as Mark Savage and Shaun Borders, with gunshots wounds.

The two were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a murder-suicide attempt.

Hartshorne police and agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the incident.

