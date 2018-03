TULSA -- The Tulsa Symphony will be performing music from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" during a screening of the film in November.

The event will be held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

The symphony will be performing John Williams' score from the second installment of the Harry Potter series.

The performance comes after the symphony performed the score during a showing of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" during November 2017.

Presale tickets can be purchased here.

