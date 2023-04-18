HAPPY DAYS: 'The Fonz' makes stop at Pasti Italian Grill in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — It was a happy day for those at Pasti Italian Grill Monday.

The staff got a visit from Henry Winkler, a.k.a Fonzie from the sitcom Happy Days.

It's unclear why The Fonz was in Tahlequah, but the restaurant said he came by and ate dinner.

He even took the time to take pictures with fans and the staff.

