Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

HAPPY DAYS: 'The Fonz' makes stop at Pasti Italian Grill in Tahlequah

fonz1.jpg
Pasti Italian Grill
fonz1.jpg
fonz.jpg
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:57:31-04

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — It was a happy day for those at Pasti Italian Grill Monday.

The staff got a visit from Henry Winkler, a.k.a Fonzie from the sitcom Happy Days.

It's unclear why The Fonz was in Tahlequah, but the restaurant said he came by and ate dinner.

He even took the time to take pictures with fans and the staff.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7