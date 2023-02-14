Handful of elections for Oklahoma voters on Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — People across Oklahoma on Tuesday have the opportunity to vote on local issues including propositions and school board elections.

There are special propositions at Bartlesville, Jenks, Skiatook and Union public schools, as well as board member elections at Owasso and Claremore public schools.

Tahlequah voters will decide on eight city propositions, two city council spots and the mayoral race between Suzanna Myers and Sue Catron. In Broken Arrow, voters will decide whether to renew the city's franchise with PSO for another 25 years.

If you need to check your polling place or registration status, check in the OK Voter Portal.

Check here for election results after polls close.

