Half sisters meet for the first time in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A few years ago in Hawaii, Roxann Whitwell got home from a camping trip to three notifications: Facebook, E-mail, and a DNA website.

The messages were sent by adoptee Allison Raley of Arkansas.

While using a DNA website to find out more about her biological family, she learned she has a younger half-sister.

The discovery was also news to Roxann. With the siblings living over three thousand miles apart and about 30 years to catch up on, they started getting to know each other virtually.

When Roxann took a trip to Oklahoma City to visit family, the two decided to meet up at the midway point of Tulsa.

It was their first time meeting face-to-face. The day began with breakfast and exchanging gifts at Coffee House on Cherry Street.

When asked what the two half-siblings had in common, Allison said, “I mean I know the little things, but that’s the great thing… we have the rest of our lives now”

