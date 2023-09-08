Guthrie Green set to host Hip-Hop 918 on Sept 9

TULSA, Okla. — Hip-Hop 918 is headed to the Guthrie Green on Saturday as Hip-Hop celebrates it's 50th birthday this year.

The show starts a 7 p.m. at 111 Reconciliation Way and is hosted by Playya 1000 and Doc Free will be the DJ.

The lineup includes DJ Doc Free, M.O.F Crew, Steph Simon & the Straight Outta Tulsa Diamonds, Joeski Love and EPMD, who rounds out the night with a one hour set.

There will be a variety of food trucks at the event. For more information click here.

