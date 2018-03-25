Gunfire erupts at east Tulsa party

TULSA - A celebration of the life of a recent homicide victim turned violent in east Tulsa Saturday evening.

Police were called to an apartment near 21st and Memorial Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said that a rival gang showed up and started shooting at the guests and the party goers fired back, police said.

During a search, police found loaded pistols and drugs inside the apartment.

Two young men were arrested, police said.

Police said nobody was hurt.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: