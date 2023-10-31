Grove Middle School evacuates after threat of 'possible device' on campus

GROVE, Okla. — Grove Middle School and Alternative Academy were evacuated after reports of a possible device on campus.

Grove's high school students are sheltering in place as authorities investigate the threat.

GPS is asking people to not go to the area around west campus as police sweep the area.

The middle school students were evacuated to the stadium and later transported to a Methodist Church nearby. Parents are welcome to check out their students at the church.

People with GPS said the high school is still sheltering in place delaying lunch until further notice. Students are required to stay on campus unless absolutely necessary.

Bomb technicians at the school are investigating a suspicious backpack according to GPS. All other students are sheltering in place until an all-clear is given.

Law enforcement is working to clear the building.

This is a developing story.

