Grove landmark motel damaged by fire

GROVE, Okla. — A popular motel in Grove is closed after a fire destroyed much of the building Friday night.

Just off Highway 59 sits the Outrigger Motel. A landmark in Grove that’s seen thousands of people throughout the years. But the Outrigger is now closed thanks to a fire that tore through the rooms Friday night.

For decades, the Outrigger Motel has greeted guests from far and wide, offering a reprieve from a day on the water. But Friday night, a quiet evening was not what guests experienced.

“I called and said the Outrigger is on fire and they said okay we’ll send people that way,” said Grove native, Jaxan Jackson.

Jackson said he saw the smoke while driving home from a day at Monkey Island and immediately jumped into action.

“I was helping people get out of their rooms and everything else. Knocking on the doors, waking them up. But the fire alarm was still waking them up too but I was helping them get their stuff out of the rooms and into the parking lot and I just waited until the fire department got there,” said Jackson.

Beating fire crews there, Jackson said he knew time was of the essence.

“I just run over there to the outrigger and nobody’s out in the parking lot, no one is and I’m like is everybody okay. Get out,” said Jackson.

The Grove Fire Department said they believe the fire started in the attic and quickly spread to all the rooms. GFD said none of the guests were injured but the loss the Outrigger is felt by everyone in town.

“It was full of black smoke, and there’s people coughing and I couldn’t do anything about it but say I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” said Jackson.

The manager of the Outrigger said it’s a sad day in Grove but he’s confident once the motel is back in working order, the guests will return to the beloved Grove landmark.

