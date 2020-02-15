Church Holds Active Shooter Training

Schools and churches, like Grove First Baptist, are now forced to find new ways to protect themselves.

"It's such a need around the country for people that can protect other people," Steve Cecil said. "I prayed about it extensively and just felt led to participate in that."

Steve Cecil has attended Grove First Baptist for three years, he says he loves it, and says he became a volunteer to help people.

"To help those that can't protect themselves," Cecil said. "The young, and the kids."

Cecil tells 2 Works for You Saturday's training was a basic beginner version of an intense year long training where volunteers act out real life situations, and they practiced how to respond.

"The more you practice, the more you become aware of the situation around you," Cecil. "I think that is key just being aware of what's going on."

Cecil says he believes more churches should be prepared for many situations.

"There are more and more incidents happening around the country than we even know about it actually," Cecil said. "We hear about the really bad ones but those alone are enough to warrant having a safety team in your church."

We spoke to the Director of the Oklahoma Church Security Association, he tells us church shootings have had increased levels of violence in communities everywhere.

“Sadly, America has changed. Bad things are happening, in all societies these days and it’s happening in Churches, too," Kumpe said.

Kumpe tells us during today's session, volunteers were taught to respond in active shooting situations.

"We have reached a point where the church has to take reasonable measures to protect their ministry,” Kumpe said.

Also, how to remove someone from the sanctuary if need be.

"We don't make it sound easy," Kumpe said. "Why should we make them when this is what they are facing, it's what you have to do."

They ensure churches are prepared for any situation.

"It isn't just controlling or spotting the situation," Kumpe said. "But being warm friendly, embracing congregation. But at the same time keeping everybody safe."

This training is free for any church if that wants it.

"We try to provide a professional and quality service to churches that usually couldn't afford otherwise," Kumpe said.

