Lake Wind Advisory issued November 12 at 3:43AM CST expiring November 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: McCurtain
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 3:16AM CST expiring November 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:59PM CST expiring November 12 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, Hughes, Lincoln, Mayes, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:48PM CST expiring November 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:48PM CST expiring November 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Major, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 3:22AM CST expiring November 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Major, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Group rescinds speaker invite for deputy cleared in shooting
6:05 AM, Nov 12, 2018
Share Article
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- An Oklahoma deputy acquitted in a 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is no longer scheduled to speak at a homicide investigators conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
News outlets report the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association rescinded Roger County Sheriff's Deputy Betty Shelby's invitation on Sunday following pressure from civil rights leaders. Shelby is a former Tulsa police officer charged and acquitted of manslaughter in the killing of Terence Crutcher. She later resigned.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund sent a letter to the conference Friday opposing Shelby speaking at the conference this week about "Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident."
A Sunday letter by the conference says Shelby's presentation would teach officers about the shooting's aftermath, but its cancellation supports the community's relationship with law enforcement.