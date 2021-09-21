Groundbreaking ceremony for new hotel in North Tulsa

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new hotel in North Tulsa. The development will be built in a field near the corner of 36th St. North and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, overlooking the Tulsa skyline.

Tuesday morning, the Alfresco Development Corporation held the groundbreaking ceremony to kick-off the more than 15-million dollar project. It’s the first TIF district to be approved for a private development project by the Tulsa city council.

A tif district, used to promote private development, uses a portion of tax dollars generated in the district to re-invest in its economic development.

The hotel will be named the Stratford21. It’s named after one of the founding members of Black Wall Street, J.B. Stratford, who’s hotel was burned down during the 19-21 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Leaders from the north Tulsa economic development initiative also hope it's also the beginning of more projects to come to north Tulsa.

“This is just the beginning and the start of big things happening in north Tulsa as well as the rest of the city,” vice chair for the initiative, Jack Henderson said

Developers also plan to build homes and apartments as well as retail space for businesses in the area. The hotel is expected to be completed in 2023.

