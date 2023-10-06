Groovy classic car show set to take over Tahlequah

TULSA, Okla. — The Tahlequah Main Street Association is hosting a car show between Delaware and Downing streets in the heart of downtown Tahlequah on Saturday.
The car show is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of classic Volkswagen cars like the VW Bus and VW Bug.
The event also features live music, a tie dye booth and a variety of arts and crafts vendors.
For more information about the event, click here.
