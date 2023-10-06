Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Groovy classic car show set to take over Tahlequah

VW Bus Festival
OKsWagen
VW Bus Festival
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 14:43:26-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tahlequah Main Street Association is hosting a car show between Delaware and Downing streets in the heart of downtown Tahlequah on Saturday.

The car show is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of classic Volkswagen cars like the VW Bus and VW Bug.

The event also features live music, a tie dye booth and a variety of arts and crafts vendors.

For more information about the event, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7