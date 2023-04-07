Greenwood Rising to offer Oklahomans free Friday admission through April

TULSA, Okla. — Greenwood Rising is offering Oklahomans free admission every Friday through April.

Visitors from all over the world have traveled to visit the museum, and now it wants to inspire those who live right here to experience Greenwood Rising for themselves.

It’s called “Freedom Fridays,” and it’s in partnership between Greenwood Rising and TTCU Federal Credit Union, which is a founding sponsor of the museum.

The purpose is to give community members the opportunity to experience the museum and learn the history of Greenwood.

The interactive Greenwood Rising displays tell the story of a thriving black community in Oklahoma, and the somber tale of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Greenwood.

Raymond Doswell, the Executive Director of Greenwood Rising, said offering "Freedom Fridays" helps expand the museum’s mission.

“We want folks to be very knowledgeable, especially Oklahoma residents to be very knowledge, about their past,” Doswell said. “The good, the bad, and the ugly. And what is important about Greenwood and Greenwood Rising is that we get to understand the development of the Greenwood area, the development of Black Wall Street, and of course the Tulsa Race Massacre, but how these folks have overcome those tragedies as well."

For those interested in purchasing tickets, Greenwood Rising uses a ticketing system to limit overcrowding inside. Walk-ins are welcome, but only as reservation space allows.

Once a ticket is reserved online, type in the code TTCU at checkout to get a reimbursement of the ticket. Oklahomans need to bring identification cards for proof of residence.

There are extended hours on Fridays through April from 10 am to 8 pm.

Tickets can be purchased and reserved on the Greenwood Rising website.

