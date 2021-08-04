'Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center' museum now open to the public

TULSA, Okla. — Greenwood Rising: Black Wall Street History Center in downtown Tulsa held its grand opening Wednesday.

Greenwood Rising hosted a soft opening in June but officially it opened to the public Wednesday morning after six years of planning,

The museum is an interactive experience showing the history of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District.

The museum features narrated statements by witnesses and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre recorded more than 20 years ago, as well as features photographs, video and handwritten notes from the day of the massacre.

Phil Armstrong, project director for the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission says the museum is a beacon of reconciliation and a huge step towards.

“We’re here now," Armstrong said.

"We want to embrace it and we want to learn. We know, going forward, this is going to make us a better city and better society."

The museum is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free but you have to make a reservation to limit the number of people inside at one time.

