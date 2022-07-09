Greenwood Reflection Garden open to the public

TULSA, Okla — Descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre built the Greenwood Reflection Garden and officially opened it up to the public Saturday afternoon.

The goal of the Greenwood Reflection Garden is to have a space where Tulsans can unwind, reflect, learn and spark intellectual dialogue.

The space is located on 46th near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard inside the Gibbs Shopping Center.

The shopping center was owned by Ernestine Gibbs, a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Now her grandchildren own the shopping center and wanted to honor her as well as the other survivor's legacy through this reflection garden.

The space features arches, two murals, a banner with history and QR codes that share survivor's testimony.

“I wanted to have the faces of a few and the testy of several so people can really begin to not only see the faces but hear their testimony because a lot of times when we talk about the 1921 race massacre and the survivors we never hear the testimonies outside of the ones living today", Tracy Gibbs said.

The garden was made possible through donations and a large grant from the TYPROS Foundation.

Gibbs hopes people will visit the garden and enjoy the space so it isn't a hidden jewel.

