Greenwood Film Festival kicks off

TULSA, Okla. — The third annual Greenwood Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday at OSU-Tulsa.

Festival founder Dennis Delemar says the event has attracted local filmmakers, as well as ones from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Delemar started the annual festival three years ago. He lives in Los Angeles with his family, but is no stranger to Green Country.

“I would say Tulsa is really where I started my filmmaking journey. I’m excited to be able to to be part of creating a space where other filmmakers can have a platform” said Delemar.

Delemar says he aims to attract a diverse audience and enrich the local scene.

When the flicks aren’t rolling, the festival will feature workshops, panels and think tanks.

For tickets and a schedule of events at the Greenwood Film Festival, click here.

