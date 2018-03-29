Green Country teachers occupy 'busiest intersections' in communities ahead of Senate vote

BERRYHILL, Okla. - Teachers around the state mobilized Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the Senate vote that happened just hours later.

"Stand up for Oklahoma kids."

"Fund our future."

Just a couple of the messages Berryhill teachers sent directly to their state lawmakers.

"We want to make sure our kids are taken care of, my kids are taken care of, my classroom kids are taken care of and they get the best education that they deserve."

Berryhill First Grade Teacher Jennifer Wagner stood with her family.

"We are trying to make the community aware that this is not just about teacher raises, it's about funding education, fully funding education," she said.

Her five-year-old Drake spoke up for himself.

"Um, because we need more money for my school," he said.

Berryhill High School Teacher Jamie Hill held a sign too big for one person.

"They used to cap the class sizes at 20 and now she's up to 28 second graders," she said.

She's telling her community what they can do and what number to call.

"We're finally just tired of having so many issues in our classrooms."

Berryhill wasn't the only district hitting the pavement, a teacher Facebook group planned for teachers statewide to make an appearance between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the busiest intersection in their communities.

Three miles down the road from Berryhill were Sand Springs teachers, and on Riverside, Jenks teachers put in their two cents.

"We're standing together, we're going to fight for what we believe is right and we're going to fight for our children's future."

